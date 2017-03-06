Parking ticket chat bot now helps refugees claim asylum

DoNotPay will automatically delete information within 10 minutes of completing a transaction, so it won't store sensitive data after the fact.

This isn't a complete solution. Browder still wants to translate the bot into other languages (Arabic is next in line), and it's not going to help much if there are problems with an asylum case. The developer would also like to support WhatsApp in the future. Even so, this could be a big help for refugees who might have trouble deciphering a form, or can't easily make it to a location where they'll get assistance. And Browder believes that even this initial version is particularly useful in the current political climate, where refugees might have to make a sudden change of plans.