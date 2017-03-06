The Switch is the fastest-selling console in Nintendo history

What's more, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the best-selling launch title in company history, beating out Super Mario 64 for the cartridge-based Nintendo 64. That's not counting pack-in games like the Wii U's Nintendo Land mini-game collection, of course.

It's far too early to tell how the Switch will do overall, or to compare it to Nintendo's last runaway success -- the Wii -- but, at this point, the future looks good for the portable home console. Especially when you consider that game consoles typically launch in November. It's just more proof that people will buy games and consoles whenever, so long as they're actually worth buying.