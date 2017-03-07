Chanel 'launched' a rocket during its fashion show in Paris

Fashion brands are really into space-themed shows at the moment. Just a few weeks ago, designer Nick Graham revealed his "Life on Mars: F/W 2035" menswear collection in NYC, and now Chanel has done something similar for its Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear event. The fashion house, led by creative director Karl Lagerfeld, brought a massive rocket to its Paris Fashion Week show and "launched" it before the models hit the runway.
We say "launched" it because the spacecraft wasn't propelled by thrusters, as you'd see on rockets from SpaceX. Instead, the act was made possible by a metal structure, faux sparks and smoke that gave the visual effect of an actual blastoff. That's the fashion world for you in a nutshell.
Take a look at the videos below to see what it was like to be at Chanel's LAUNCHPAD N°5.