Pinterest adds visual search to its handy browser extensions

For now, the new visual search is only available for Chrome, but the company says the feature will hit extensions for other browsers "in the future." To give it a go in Chrome, you'll need to download the browser button extension and hover over any image on a web page. You'll notice a magnifying glass beside the familiar red "save" button.

Click that new icon and adjust the window to focus on an item to see a list of categories and results for in real time. You can also use the tool to discover specific objects, products, patterns and colors. What's more, right clicking the background of a web page and selecting "search" will allow you to do some hunting with the entire page rather than just one image. Again, the new functionality launches tomorrow for Chrome, so you'll be able to use it in a matter of hours.