Uber confirms it's hiring a Chief Operations Officer

Regardless of who gets the nod, the move is likely to be welcomed by both Uber's customers and Kalanick himself. The company is reeling from a string of hits to its already mixed reputation: Susan Fowler's accusations of sexism, its questionable claims about a self-driving car incident, the Alphabet lawsuit and (the breaking point) Kalanick's own argument with a driver. A COO theoretically keeps Kalanick and crew in check by offering a second, more moderated voice in key decisions. Uber could be less likely to make decisions it regrets, and Kalanick would reduce the chances that investors demand he step down.