Airbus unveils an autonomous, modular flying car concept

This wouldn't sit in your driveway. Airbus foresees Pop.Up vehicles forming an on-demand transportation network that isn't hampered by the limitations of ground-based options. It could dramatically reduce traffic congestion, too. Why drive on a packed bridge when you can simply fly over the river?

The gotcha, as you might guess, is that this is just a concept. There are life-size examples of Pop.Up at the Geneva Motor Show, but there's a big difference between that and showing off a working prototype, let alone something ready to handle your commute. If Airbus is committed to making this a real product, any practical use is going to be years away.