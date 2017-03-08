China bans new South Korean games over a political crisis

That's not a huge issue in the short term, but it could be damaging in the long run for developers with games that are likely to rake in a lot of cash in China. Netmarble's Korean blockbuster Lineage 2: Revolution, for example, is being adapted for the Chinese market. If it's denied, that leaves a lot of money on the table -- the title has already made the equivalent of about $100 million since launch.

And unfortunately, it doesn't look like there's a resolution in sight. It's doubtful that South Korea will withdraw THAAD any time soon, and China hasn't given any indication that it's going to reconsider the ban. Korean game studios may have to either be content with catering to the home crowd or shift their international plans to other countries.