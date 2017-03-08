Circle with Disney launches Alexa and rewards apps integration

Circle with Disney, a device that gives you control over your kids' internet activities by connecting to your WiFi network, now has a "smart family" platform. It's called Circle Connection, and it gives you a way to connect the device's accompanying application with various apps you can use to reward your kids. Some of those apps, for instance, give your kids more time to use their gadgets, depending on the chores they finish or the activity their Misfit logged for the day. It also connects the device with Amazon's Alexa, so you can ask the voice assistant about your kids' screen time usage. At the same time, your kids can ask Alexa how much time they have left to use their gadgets.