805HP GT Concept hints at the future of Mercedes hybrids

While the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept on display at the Geneva Motor Show is, of course, just a concept, Autoblog notes that its style looks nearly production-ready. If it comes to market, it will probably lose the fender-mounted "mirror cams," and other cool bits like the "nano-active fiber technology" in its front and rear lights. A light cord shows off a futuristic idea for daytime running lights, while the other elements make it a "three-dimensional, multilayered, high-tech component."

As far as that impressive powertrain, this is no plug-in hybrid, with batteries that charge via brake recuperation or from the gasoline engine if the charge drops below a certain level. It has an all-wheel-drive system, with its electric motor driving the rear wheels directly. It also rocks the recently-announced "EQ" branding, seen here as EQ Power+, meant to represent the increased performance of hybrids. Everything adds up to a four-door "coupe" that can go 0-60MPH in under three seconds while remaining suitable for daily use -- if you can ever buy one.