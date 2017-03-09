'Uncharted 4' leads this year's BAFTA game nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is a big Naughty Dog fan, apparently. It announced the nominees for this year's video game awards, and Uncharted 4 leads the way with eight nominations, including Best Game, Music and Narrative. The AAA blockbuster makes up half the total nominations in the Performer category alone, with Nolan North (Nathan Drake), Troy Baker (Sam Drake) and Emily Rose (Elena Fisher) all receiving nods.
A number of indie games were academy favorites this year as well. Playdead's dystopian puzzler Inside grabbed seven noms, while Campo Santo's first-person adventure Firewatch received six and Jonathan Blow's The Witness got four. A total 50 games are being recognized this year from a broad range of UK and international development teams.
The 2017 British Academy Games Awards takes place on Thursday, April 6th in London. It will be hosted by British writer and presenter Danny Wallace.
You can check out the full list of nominees below:
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
ABZÛ Development Team - Giant Squid/505 Games
DISHONORED 2 Development Team - Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
INSIDE Development Team - Playdead/Playdead
THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
UNCHARTED 4 Development Team - Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
UNRAVEL Development Team - Coldwood Interactive/Electronic Arts
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENTBATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts
DOOM Development Team – id Software/Bethesda Softworks
INSIDE Martin Stig Andersen – Playdead/Playdead
THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
REZ INFINITE Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Takako Ishida, Noboru Mutoh - Enhance Games, Monstars Inc., Resonair/Enhance Games
UNCHARTED 4 Development Team – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europs
BEST GAMEFIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Camp Santo Productions, Panic Inc.
INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead
OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
STARDEW VALLEY Eric Barone – ConcernedApe/Chucklefish
TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
UNCHARTED 4 Development Team – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BRITISH GAMEBATMAN: ARKHAM VR Development Team – Rocksteady Studios/WB Games
FORZA HORIZON 3 Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios
NO MAN'S SKY Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd
PLANET COASTER Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
VIRGINIA Development Team – Variable State/505 Games
DEBUT GAMEFIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.
OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital inc.
OXENFREE Development Team – Night School Studio/Night School Studio
THAT DRAGON, CANCER Development Team – Numinous Games/Numinous Games
THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.
VIRGINIA Development Team – Variable State/505 Games
EVOLVING GAMEDESTINY: RISE OF IRON Development Team – Bungie/Activision
ELITE DANGEROUS: HORIZONS Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
EVE ONLINE Development Team – CCP Games/CCP Games
FINAL FANTASY XIV: ONLINE Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
HITMAN Development Team – IO Interactive/Square Enix
ROCKET LEAGUE Dave Hagewood, Jeremy Dunham, Corey Davis – Psyonix/Psyonix
FAMILYLEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS Mike Taylor, Jamie Eden, James Norton – TT Games/WB Games
OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd
THE PLAYROOM VR Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, Team ASOBI!/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.
RATCHET & CLANK Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
TOCA HAIR SALON 3 Development Team - Toca Boca/Toca Boca
GAME DESIGNBATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts
DISHONORED 2 Development Team – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead
OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla,Inc./Thekla, Inc.
GAME INNOVATIONBATMAN: ARKHAM VR Development Team – Rocksteady Studios/WB Games
FIREWATCH Development Team - Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.,
POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.
THAT DRAGON, CANCER Development Team – Numinous Games/Numinous Games
UNSEEN DIPLOMACY Development Team - Triangular Pixels/ Triangular Pixels
THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.
MOBILETHE BANNER SAGA 2 Development Team – Stoic/Versus Evil
DAWN OF TITANS Development Team - Natural Motion/Zynga
DEUS EX GO Development Team - Square Enix Montreal/Square Enix
POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.
POKÉMON SUN AND POKÉMON MOON Development Team – Game Freak/The Pokémon Company International
REIGNS Development Team – Nerial/Devolver Digital
MULTIPLAYERBATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts
FORZA HORIZON 3 Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios
OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd
OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
TITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
TOM CLANCY'S THE DIVISION Development Team – Ubisoft Massive/Ubisoft
MUSICABZÛ Austin Wintory – Giant Squid/505 Games
DOOM Mick Gordon, Chris Hite, Chad Mossholder – id Software/Bethesda Softworks
INSIDE Martin Stig Andersen, SØS Gunver Ryberg – Playdead/Playdead
THE LAST GUARDIAN Takeshi Furukawa – SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
UNCHARTED 4 Henry Jackman, Jonathan Mayer, Scott Hanau – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
VIRGINIA Lyndon Holland – Variable State/505 Games
NARRATIVEDISHONORED 2 Development Team – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.
INSIDE Arnt Jensen – Playdead/Playdead
MAFIA III Development Team – Hangar 13/2K
OXENFREE Development Team – Night School Studio/Night School Studio
UNCHARTED 4 Neil Druckmann, Josh Scherr – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
ORIGINAL PROPERTYFIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.
INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/Playdead
THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team – SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
UNRAVEL Development Team – Coldwood Interactive/Electronic Arts
THE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.
PERFORMER
ALEX HERNANDEZ as Lincoln Clay in Mafia III
CISSY JONES as Delilah in Firewatch
EMILY ROSE as Elena Fisher in Uncharted 4
NAVID NEGAHBAN as 'Hajj Agha' in 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
NOLAN NORTH as Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4
TROY BAKER as Sam Drake in Uncharted 4
BAFTA ONES TO WATCH AWARD IN ASSOCIATION WITH DARE TO BE DIGITALAMONG THE STONES Lukasz Gomula, Alberto Taiuti, James Wood, Roberton Macken, Kevin McKenna, Rory Sweeney – Bluedoor Games
PENTAGRAB Andrew Fullarton, Thomas Slade, Nick Kondylis, Cari Watterton, Dale Smith - Ludico
REBOUND Kieran Gallagher, Isaac Pringle, Mark Tempini, Andrew Graham, Alexander MacDiarmid, Vladislav Veselinov, Craig Russell, Alexandra Donaldson - Hexterion
AMD ESPORTS AUDIENCE AWARD (public voted)CLASH ROYALE Supercell/Supercell
COUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE Hidden Path Entertainment/Valve
DOTA 2 Valve/Valve
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Riot Games/Riot Games
OVERWATCH Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
STREET FIGHTER V Capcom, Dimps/Capcom