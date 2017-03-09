'Uncharted 4' leads this year's BAFTA game nominations

A number of indie games were academy favorites this year as well. Playdead's dystopian puzzler Inside grabbed seven noms, while Campo Santo's first-person adventure Firewatch received six and Jonathan Blow's The Witness got four. A total 50 games are being recognized this year from a broad range of UK and international development teams.

The 2017 British Academy Games Awards takes place on Thursday, April 6th in London. It will be hosted by British writer and presenter Danny Wallace.

You can check out the full list of nominees below:

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

ABZÛ Development Team - Giant Squid/505 Games

DISHONORED 2 Development Team - Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

INSIDE Development Team - Playdead/Playdead

THE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

UNCHARTED 4 Development Team - Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

UNRAVEL Development Team - Coldwood Interactive/Electronic Arts

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic ArtsDOOM Development Team – id Software/Bethesda SoftworksINSIDE Martin Stig Andersen – Playdead/PlaydeadTHE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeREZ INFINITE Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Takako Ishida, Noboru Mutoh - Enhance Games, Monstars Inc., Resonair/Enhance GamesUNCHARTED 4 Development Team – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europs

BEST GAME

FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Camp Santo Productions, Panic Inc.INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/PlaydeadOVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard EntertainmentSTARDEW VALLEY Eric Barone – ConcernedApe/ChucklefishTITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic ArtsUNCHARTED 4 Development Team – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

BRITISH GAME

BATMAN: ARKHAM VR Development Team – Rocksteady Studios/WB GamesFORZA HORIZON 3 Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft StudiosNO MAN'S SKY Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeOVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital LtdPLANET COASTER Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier DevelopmentsVIRGINIA Development Team – Variable State/505 Games

DEBUT GAME

FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.OVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital inc.OXENFREE Development Team – Night School Studio/Night School StudioTHAT DRAGON, CANCER Development Team – Numinous Games/Numinous GamesTHE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.VIRGINIA Development Team – Variable State/505 Games

EVOLVING GAME

DESTINY: RISE OF IRON Development Team – Bungie/ActivisionELITE DANGEROUS: HORIZONS Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier DevelopmentsEVE ONLINE Development Team – CCP Games/CCP GamesFINAL FANTASY XIV: ONLINE Development Team – Square Enix/Square EnixHITMAN Development Team – IO Interactive/Square EnixROCKET LEAGUE Dave Hagewood, Jeremy Dunham, Corey Davis – Psyonix/Psyonix

FAMILY

LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS Mike Taylor, Jamie Eden, James Norton – TT Games/WB GamesOVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital LtdTHE PLAYROOM VR Development Team - SIE Japan Studio, Team ASOBI!/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropePOKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.RATCHET & CLANK Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeTOCA HAIR SALON 3 Development Team - Toca Boca/Toca Boca

GAME DESIGN

BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic ArtsDISHONORED 2 Development Team – Arkane Studios/Bethesda SoftworksINSIDE Development Team – Playdead/PlaydeadOVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard EntertainmentTITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic ArtsTHE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla,Inc./Thekla, Inc.

GAME INNOVATION

BATMAN: ARKHAM VR Development Team – Rocksteady Studios/WB GamesFIREWATCH Development Team - Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.,POKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.THAT DRAGON, CANCER Development Team – Numinous Games/Numinous GamesUNSEEN DIPLOMACY Development Team - Triangular Pixels/ Triangular PixelsTHE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.

MOBILE

THE BANNER SAGA 2 Development Team – Stoic/Versus EvilDAWN OF TITANS Development Team - Natural Motion/ZyngaDEUS EX GO Development Team - Square Enix Montreal/Square EnixPOKÉMON GO Development Team - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.POKÉMON SUN AND POKÉMON MOON Development Team – Game Freak/The Pokémon Company InternationalREIGNS Development Team – Nerial/Devolver Digital

MULTIPLAYER

BATTLEFIELD 1 Development Team – DICE/Electronic ArtsFORZA HORIZON 3 Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft StudiosOVERCOOKED Development Team – Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital LtdOVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard EntertainmentTITANFALL 2 Development Team – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic ArtsTOM CLANCY'S THE DIVISION Development Team – Ubisoft Massive/Ubisoft

MUSIC

ABZÛ Austin Wintory – Giant Squid/505 GamesDOOM Mick Gordon, Chris Hite, Chad Mossholder – id Software/Bethesda SoftworksINSIDE Martin Stig Andersen, SØS Gunver Ryberg – Playdead/PlaydeadTHE LAST GUARDIAN Takeshi Furukawa – SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeUNCHARTED 4 Henry Jackman, Jonathan Mayer, Scott Hanau – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeVIRGINIA Lyndon Holland – Variable State/505 Games

NARRATIVE

DISHONORED 2 Development Team – Arkane Studios/Bethesda SoftworksFIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.INSIDE Arnt Jensen – Playdead/PlaydeadMAFIA III Development Team – Hangar 13/2KOXENFREE Development Team – Night School Studio/Night School StudioUNCHARTED 4 Neil Druckmann, Josh Scherr – Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

FIREWATCH Development Team – Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.INSIDE Development Team – Playdead/PlaydeadTHE LAST GUARDIAN Development Team – SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment EuropeOVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard EntertainmentUNRAVEL Development Team – Coldwood Interactive/Electronic ArtsTHE WITNESS Development Team – Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.

PERFORMER

ALEX HERNANDEZ as Lincoln Clay in Mafia III

CISSY JONES as Delilah in Firewatch

EMILY ROSE as Elena Fisher in Uncharted 4

NAVID NEGAHBAN as 'Hajj Agha' in 1979 Revolution: Black Friday

NOLAN NORTH as Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4

TROY BAKER as Sam Drake in Uncharted 4

BAFTA ONES TO WATCH AWARD IN ASSOCIATION WITH DARE TO BE DIGITAL

AMONG THE STONES Lukasz Gomula, Alberto Taiuti, James Wood, Roberton Macken, Kevin McKenna, Rory Sweeney – Bluedoor GamesPENTAGRAB Andrew Fullarton, Thomas Slade, Nick Kondylis, Cari Watterton, Dale Smith - LudicoREBOUND Kieran Gallagher, Isaac Pringle, Mark Tempini, Andrew Graham, Alexander MacDiarmid, Vladislav Veselinov, Craig Russell, Alexandra Donaldson - Hexterion

AMD ESPORTS AUDIENCE AWARD (public voted)

CLASH ROYALE Supercell/SupercellCOUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE Hidden Path Entertainment/ValveDOTA 2 Valve/ValveLEAGUE OF LEGENDS Riot Games/Riot GamesOVERWATCH Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard EntertainmentSTREET FIGHTER V Capcom, Dimps/Capcom