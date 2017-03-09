Plex turns any cloud folder into an instant media server

Because Plex skips the need for server hardware, setup is pretty straightforward: users only need to link their Plex Pass account ($4.99 per month or $39.99 per year) to one of those three preferred cloud storage providers and then upload their music, video or photo libraries to get started. How much content you can upload obviously depends on how much cloud storage you've ponied up for on your service of choice, but Plex's extensive app ecosystem will get your cloud-based content streaming to everything from set-top boxes and smart TVs to game consoles, mobile devices and wireless speakers.

Plex Cloud is available now for all Plex Pass users, which also adds a range of other features like a free HDTV DVR, library sharing and more. Users should note, however, that pirated content is technically prohibited on all of the cloud storage services that are compatible with Plex Cloud, so there may still be issues even if you legally own physical copies of the media in your cloud library.