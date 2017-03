The same scandal behind the arrest and indictment of Samsung exec and heir Lee Jae-yong has resulted in the removal of South Korean president Park Geun-Hye. Parliament impeached Park on December 9th over charges including bribery and corruption for allegedly trying to squeeze money out of large companies in return for favors. Today's unanimous court decision by eight judges ends a 92-day leadership crisis and triggers the process for a new election to take place within 60 days.

Developing...