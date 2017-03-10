AT&T offers unlimited data with slow speeds for pre-paid plans

AT&T has been refreshing and upgrading its pre-paid phone plans for a while now (including a similarly structured plan for non-prepaying customers). Of the current offers, the more expensive one gets you unlimited talk, texting and data, but you'll be limited to the slower speeds -- almost half of AT&T's regular LTE throughput, as reported by the Open Signal project. Sure, unlimited data sounds great, but you'll be also be limited to "standard" definition video at 480p and there's no mention of using your phone as a hotspot.

If you need a low-cost option for your phone, one of these plans might be worth considering. Still, the low data cap and throttled speeds won't let you do much, making for a less complete experience.