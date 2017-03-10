Capy is making a game for Cartoon Network's new show

If the words "multimedia tie-in" bring back memories of bad video game adaptations and lame comic books pushed by marketing groups to promote feature films, then clearly the 80s and 90s have scarred you too. Cartoon Network's upcoming animated series OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes is getting its own game, which would seem gimmicky if not for the the studio they brought on to make the show's companion: Capybara Games, creators of the acclaimed Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery and Super Time Force. The game, an "action brawler with RPG elements," will come out this fall.
/// NEWS! Capy has teamed up with @cartoonnetwork to collaborate on OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes https://t.co/nO7mWt0JLp pic.twitter.com/s0z9fWRWcr— CAPY (@CAPYGAMES) March 9, 2017
The new series by Ian-Jones Quartey, based on his animated shorts released last year, follows K.O. and his mallrat friends hanging around a hero-populated shopping center as they level up and fight bad guys. Clearly, this meta premise bodes well for Capybara Games, which loaded its previous titles with sly genre-aware comments and dialogue. The show is set to come out this summer with the game to follow on console and PC in Q3 2017 -- but if you're at PAX East this weekend, you can play a preview version starting on Friday, March 10th.