Capy is making a game for Cartoon Network's new show

If the words "multimedia tie-in" bring back memories of bad video game adaptations and lame comic books pushed by marketing groups to promote feature films, then clearly the 80s and 90s have scarred you too. Cartoon Network's upcoming animated series OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes is getting its own game, which would seem gimmicky if not for the the studio they brought on to make the show's companion: Capybara Games, creators of the acclaimed Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery and Super Time Force. The game, an "action brawler with RPG elements," will come out this fall.