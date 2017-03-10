Google's new reRECAPTCHA automatically tells you're not a bot

Using a combination of machine learning and advanced risk analysis, Google has updated its system to detect user habits without dedicated interaction. When you arrive on a web page, the controls should disappear and serve the relevant content. However, if you do trip Google's risk analysis algorithms, you may need to quickly solve one of the search giant's puzzles.

While the new system is invisible, it will still consider variables like your IP address and the movements of your mouse. Google says its technology will "actively consider a user's engagement with the CAPTCHA — before, during, and after — to determine whether that user is a human." That means no more transcription, which offered a human balance to Google's optical character recognition, but you may now find what you were looking for a lot quicker.