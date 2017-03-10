'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' gets new racers and revives old modes

Inkling Girl and Inkling Boy from the instant classic Splatoon join the racer lineup (and bring their own custom carts, too), along with King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser, Jr. It also includes a redone Battle mode that revives modes from Kart games of yore, from classic balloon battle to Double Dash's Bob-omb Blast, Mario Kart Wii's coin challenge and others. Plus, players can hold two items at once now -- including the Battle-exclusive jump-enabling Feather, which hasn't been seen since the original Super Mario Kart on SNES.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comes out on April 28th alongside the strap-on Joy Con wheel peripherals released the same day, which will be sold in packs of two for $15.