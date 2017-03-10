'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' gets new racers and revives old modes

Without any hint that a new version was in the works, it was pretty clear that Mario Kart 8, one of the best reasons to own a Wii U, would be ported to the Switch. This is good news for the record-breaking legions of folks who bought the new console and want a great first-party racing experience that's been retooled and expanded. The Switch version, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, includes all current DLC and several new characters to zoom around your favorite tracks. And Rainbow Road, if you're that person.
Inkling Girl and Inkling Boy from the instant classic Splatoon join the racer lineup (and bring their own custom carts, too), along with King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser, Jr. It also includes a redone Battle mode that revives modes from Kart games of yore, from classic balloon battle to Double Dash's Bob-omb Blast, Mario Kart Wii's coin challenge and others. Plus, players can hold two items at once now -- including the Battle-exclusive jump-enabling Feather, which hasn't been seen since the original Super Mario Kart on SNES.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comes out on April 28th alongside the strap-on Joy Con wheel peripherals released the same day, which will be sold in packs of two for $15.