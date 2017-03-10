Nintendo prez discusses Switch docks and left Joy-Con issues

Nintendo PR followed up with a statement which mentioned: "There are no widespread technical problems, and all issues are being handled promptly, including the reports regarding the left Joy-Con Bluetooth connection." We don't know what this means going forward, but for now, if you're having problems staying connected we'd recommend calling support instead of trying any DIY repairs.

The exec also spoke to owner's desire for spare Switch docks, saying that "more will be available shortly," however, don't expect a Nintendo-made cable that replaces the dock functionality. The way the company sees it, using the dock protects the console from damage, so making a combo USB-C/HDMI cable that's easier to carry may fall to a third-party.