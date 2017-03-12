"It's not just about 'Can we develop a new piece of hardware that is a standalone Adidas ecosystem,'" Burr told Engadget in an interview at SXSW 2017. "You'll be seeing that we'll be opening up a bunch of our content and know-how to other third party devices, and [making] it more of an open platform scenario so that we can extend onto other people's devices as well." She says the goal will be to make fitness experiences that are tailored for each individual, since not everybody takes the same approach to training or working out.

"It's not about creating these monolithic experiences that we want everyone to be in, in the same way," Burr said. As for when we can expect these new products, whether this may be an app or a wearable, there's no timeframe right now, but Burr says they're coming "down the road."

