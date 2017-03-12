The Levi's Commuter smart jacket has a ton of promise

Battery life, meanwhile, we're told is about two days, and the Bluetooth device can be easily unclipped and charged via USB. Aside from the Jacquard part of it and the black cuff, the new Commuter looks like any other piece from Levi's' line of denim jackets, meaning there aren't really any trade-offs in terms of comfort and style. You can even throw it in the washing machine without a worry, so long as the cuff isn't attached to the sleeve. In other words, no one would know you're wearing a jacket with a sci-fi twist to it.

Levi's is bringing the Google-powered Commuter to stores this fall for $350, and the company says it plans to use the technology in more ways eventually. Jacquard jeans, anyone?

Click here to catch up on the latest news from SXSW 2017.