This isn't the first initiative intended to beef up jobs for qualified drone pilots, either. Last year, the Air Force started paying bonuses to keep pilots in the job, offering $10,000 more per year if they renewed their active duty status for five years. The military has also been increasing its use of drones like the MQ-9 Reaper for reconnaissance and missile strikes.

More jobs means more reliance on these unmanned aircraft, with the Air Force moving to an all-Reaper drone fleet in the next year or two. The military branch intends to retire the older MQ-1 Predator next year, along with plans for eight potential bases to host new drone units in the near future.

"I never thought I'd say that when I joined the Air Force," Lt. General Darryl Roberson said at the roundtable, referring to the high number of drone piloting jobs. "So we're really in a much better footing with RPA pilot production in addition to just getting the numbers up."