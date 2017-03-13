The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has gotten rave reviews, but the new Switch console itself still lacks a big games selection. Nintendo needs to maintain interest in the new console, and this video series might help. We already know a bit about the development process from a talk the developers gave at GDC earlier this month, but a more in-depth look behind the scenes could keep Nintendo fans invested while they wait for more Switch titles to arrive.

We don't know how the series will be distributed or what will be in it, but the short preview attached to Nintendo's tweet looks like a standard behind-the-scenes documentary. It shows an artist drawing a hang-gliding Link, several people gesturing around a table in a work session, many talking head shots and a quick look at a small orchestra recording the soundtrack. Nothing groundbreaking, for sure, but it looks engagingly professional at least.

If you're interested in game-making or Nintendo in general (or more specifically interested in Breath of the Wild) be sure to check in tomorrow morning with Nintendo to watch.