Watch NASA's Mars rocket tests in 360-degree video

The liquid-fueled RS-25 is an updated version of the Space Shuttle's main engines (not the side-mounted boosters) that, in total, will pump out about a quarter of the SLS's 8.8 million pounds of thrust. When the rocket is launched, the motors will fire non-stop for about 8.5 minutes, powering the Orion capsule into orbit and well, well beyond. The RS-25 pumps out hot gases at 13 times the speed of sound, and at one camera position near the flame trench, "the extreme force of smoke and water literally covers the camera," NASA says. Watch, and try not to duck.