Kesha's internet advice: Don't read the comments

During the conversation with Refinery29 chief content officer, Amy Emmerich that focused on the singer's online experience, Emmerich asked Kesha what her advice was for 13 year olds about to sign up for Instagram. She said that for her, she had to stop reading the comments.

"I use the internet to connect to my fans. But aside from that, it's not healthy place for me. I kind of limit myself in terms of reading the comments because there can be a million positive ones but I always gravitate to the one negative one," Kesha said to a packed auditorium. "So I stopped reading comments. I don't know if that helps everyone. Make sure you're not hurting yourself with it."

Kesha also talked about the difference between when she was bullied as a kid and could go home and escape by writing music and how children today get harassed at school then get home and get tormented online. She's currently an anti-bullying advocate and has recorded a PSA.

While the focus was on taking back the internet. Kesha also touched on some lighter notes of online life. More spefifically her love of animals and her dream of a magical future. Ending on a high note, Kesha told the audience, "secretly, my goal is to live on an island full of cats." That's our dream too. No comments can convince us otherwise.

