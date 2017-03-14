Netflix really wants to be a legitimate movie studio

He's produced the Jeremy Renner journalism thriller Kill the Messenger, Ted and its sequel Ted 2 from Seth McFarlane and Peter Berg's recent Boston Marathon bombing picture, Patriot's Day.

Essentially, this hire fully reveals Netflix's hand: it wants to become a movie studio and be a major player in Hollywood. But, as Bloomberg reports, one of the disadvantages it faces is that many filmmakers develop their projects with a theater experience in mind -- not the streaming service where it will eventually end up. Netflix's day-and-date streaming and theatrical releases have had had staunch opposition from theater owners. And unlike one of its competitors, Netflix doesn't have any Oscars under its belt either, which makes attracting talent harder yet.

Comparatively, Netflix's rival Amazon Prime Video gives its movies a theatrical run before they stream. What's more, Jeff Bezos' film wing has two Academy Awards under its belt (best actor and best original screenplay) and a handful of nominations for last year's Casey Affleck-starring Manchester by the Sea. Perhaps hiring well-known indie producer Ted Hope (21 Grams, The Ice Storm) in 2015 helped bring those statues home. In that light, it makes perfect sense for Netflix to try doing the same.