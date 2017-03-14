Samsung's The Frame TV doubles as an art piece

The company is shy on specs and pricing for The Frame, but it is willing to commit to a launch sometime this spring. We wouldn't expect it to be a budget set, though, given that Samsung's earlier Serif TV carried a hefty price tag relative to its screen size.

Also, it's a good day if you've been waiting to buy one of Samsung's QLED sets. The company now says that its latest-generation quantum dot TVs are available now, with prices currently starting at $2,800 (decidedly higher than mentioned in February) for the 55-inch Q7 and topping out at $6,800 for the 75-inch Q8. There's no word on the Q9 yet, unfortunately. Again, the focus is on raw image quality: metal quantum dots promise a wider range of color regardless of the brightness level, and you should also see both higher brightness as well as deeper black levels.

To top things off, Samsung is also outlining when key peripherals will arrive. The M9500 4K Blu-ray player will show up in April for $399, while the all-in-one MS750 Sound+ Soundbar will land in the summer at an as yet unknown price.