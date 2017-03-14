'Zelda' concert tour to celebrate 'Breath of the Wild'

The fourth season begins on March 17th in Bueonos Aires, Argentina. The show then travels across South America, North America, the UK and other parts of Europe, including Spain, Germany and Italy (you can check out the full tour schedule here). It's a pretty big year for The Legend of Zelda, following the release of Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch. The game has been praised by the press, earning a 97 percent score on Metacritic and a glowing review from Engadget's own Aaron Souppouris. Interest in the Symphony of the Goddesses tour should, therefore, be high.

If you manage to snag tickets, you can expect a two-hour concert performed by a 66-piece orchestra and 24-person choir. The group will perform tracks from Zelda adventures old and new, including Majora's Mask, A Link Between Worlds and Twilight Princess. While you sit and enjoy the tunes, a video collage will play behind the band, matching each score with defining moments from the franchise. "Besides all the new stuff, we're also bringing back the Ballad of the Wind Fish from the original program, which has been a big request from fans for a while," Jason Michael Paul said. We can think of few better ways to celebrate the series.