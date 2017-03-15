Facebook's Snapchat-like Stories are now available worldwide

Facebook's quest to clone Snapchat features wherever possible just took its next logical step. Just a couple of months after it started testing Stories in the main Facebook app, the social network has rolled out the feature to many (though currently not all) users worldwide. As with similar efforts in Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, you can stitch together photos and videos to share stories that vanish after 24 hours. It won't be at all shocking if you've used any of those apps, but its presence in the core Facebook app is particularly significant.