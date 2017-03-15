GoPro cuts another 270 jobs

The cuts include "program costs, headcount and open positions," the announcement states, and the company expects to spend a total of $10 million this quarter on the restructuring effort. This round of layoffs comes just four months after the company announced it would eliminate 200 positions back in November and had a tough time getting its Karma drone off the ground in time for the holiday season. According to founder and CEO Nick Woodman, however, the company is still on track to turn a profit in 2017 and the hardware roadmap won't be affected, so we can still expect to see a new Hero 6 action camera sometime this year.