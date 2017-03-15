McDonald's tests mobile ordering on coastal elite

The California-only trial will run until March 20th, when residents of Spokane, Washington will also get access to the service. With the three cities housing a total of 80 different McDonald's, its a solid test to see how prepared the global restaurant chain is for the full U.S rollout later this year. No date has been set for the full nationwide service, but McDonald's claims that all 14,000 of its American branches will be ready to handle mobile preorders when the system goes live.

It may not be as exciting as the company's recent super-engineered shake straw, but hey - if we can all get a burger quicker, we're happy.