Twitter accounts hacked to push #NaziHollanda message

In a near-repeat of a hack last November, large numbers of Twitter users are suddenly pushing a disturbing spam message. This one is written in Turkish and appears to target Holland with a "#NaziHollanda" or "#Nazialmanya" hashtag, but just like last time, the source appears to be a third party service called Twitter Counter.

Twitter accounts for Forbes and actress Sarah Shahi are among those affected, but so far we're not seeing any phishing activity. It's just the same tweet over and over again with a pro-Erdogan (the president of Turkey) message and YouTube video attached. One difference from last time is that instead of solely targeting high profile accounts, the people behind this attack are focusing on numbers, with hundreds of tweets flowing out every few minutes.