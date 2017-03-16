Microsoft's game chat transcribes your trash talk

If you'd rather not log your crude insults or incoherent mumbling for the world to see, you'll be glad to hear that the feature is entirely optional. Halo Wars 2 players can activate the option via the Ease of Access section of the Settings menu at any time.

While regular voice chat is commonplace on most consoles, Microsoft is the first major publisher to implement a real-time chat transcription service into its games. The company stated that it is aiming to implement the feature into more games in the future.

Fortunately, the software also works the other way round too, giving mic-shy RTS players the opportunity to turn their text into speech, even allowing them to select their preferred voice.