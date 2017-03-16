NVIDIA and Bosch team up for AI-powered autonomous cars

MobilEye corners about 70 percent of the market to supply integrated cameras, chips and software for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). As Bosch directly competes with the company, the NVIDIA partnership is a deeper commitment to continue building their tech in-house. The graphics chip maker introduced its upcoming Xavier processor to power the self-driving systems of tomorrow back at CES, but partnering with the automotive component giant can help get the chip into automakers' cars at scale. The companies are aiming to release their self-driving computer system in 2020, according to Reuters.