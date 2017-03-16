Teenage paranormal thriller 'Oxenfree' now fits in your pocket

Spooky adventure game Oxenfree has made its way to mobile. Developer Night School's sidescrolling tale debuted on PC and Xbox One early last January, with a stop on PlayStation 4 last May that added, among other things, a New Game+ mode. Now it's available for iOS devices. At the minimum, iPhone 5S and iPad Air running iOS 9.1 or newer. The iTunes listing says that the game has been reworked a bit for the platforms and features "custom touch controls." Sounds like it should make working through the game's radio and cassette puzzles a little more tactile. To celebrate launch week Night School has knocked 20 percent off the regular price, bringing it down to $3.99.