Teenage paranormal thriller 'Oxenfree' now fits in your pocket

Spooky adventure game Oxenfree has made its way to mobile. Developer Night School's sidescrolling tale debuted on PC and Xbox One early last January, with a stop on PlayStation 4 last May that added, among other things, a New Game+ mode. Now it's available for iOS devices. At the minimum, iPhone 5S and iPad Air running iOS 9.1 or newer. The iTunes listing says that the game has been reworked a bit for the platforms and features "custom touch controls." Sounds like it should make working through the game's radio and cassette puzzles a little more tactile. To celebrate launch week Night School has knocked 20 percent off the regular price, bringing it down to $3.99.
If you grab it, make sure to play with headphones on -- the game's soundtrack is simply too good to ignore. Why? Well, my coworker Jessica Conditt's description should be reason enough: "[It's] an electronica daydream that fades into a bumping nightmare; it's the aural interpretation of the sun setting over an abandoned, beachside military base packed with deadly secrets." Need even more convincing? Peep the YouTube embed below. And if you really like it, it's available on vinyl from iam8bit.
Boo!— NIGHT SCHOOL (@nightschoolers) March 16, 2017
Our supernatural thriller, OXENFREE, is out now on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac!
Download here: https://t.co/MIINY60DWZ pic.twitter.com/rlsgJB8omN