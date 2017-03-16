The US Navy wants gamers to stop the rise of the machines

Dr Eric Gulovsen, director of disruptive technology at the ONR said in a statement: "Technology has advanced to the point that we can see the Singularity on the horizon," he explained. "What we can't see, yet, is what lies over that horizon. That's where we need help from players. This is a complex, open-ended problem, so we're looking for people from all walks of life-Navy, non-Navy, technologist, non-technologist to help us design our Navy for a 'post-Singularity' world."

This isn't the first time the U.S Navy has used an online game to help them make decisions. Known internally as the Massive Multiplayer Online Wargame Leveraging the Internet (or MMOWGLI) the initiative was first launched in 2011. Previously the service has called upon participants to focus on issues such as how to combat piracy off the coast of Somalia and even tasked players with helping to reduce the Navy's consumption of fossil fuels. Maybe by getting great minds together, they can avoid spending billions on ships that barely work.

If you're interested in preventing the rise of Skynet you can enroll here.