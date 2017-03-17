And so, he, together with ex Love is Laughter drummer (and current coder) Zeke Howard, resolved to create Pasted. It's a simple app to use -- you select photos, and then it combines them together. You can then redefine the masking for each image, enlarge, rotate and position the individual elements, and apply various treatments. You can also add stickers and other pre-made elements to your images.

Using the app, Mercer was able to put together a simple image with his and the Engadget video team's faces in a matter of minutes. The more time you spend on a collage, obviously, the better results you'll get. The cover art for The Shins' latest two singles (like "Mildenhall," above) was created using the app, and it looks far more professional than the quick image of Engadget faces.

Pasted will launch in April on iOS and Android. Over time, Mercer hopes to collaborate with artists to offer "Paste Packs" that may be charged for, but for now the app and all of its content will be free. "My big picture goal is to be driving around and see a flyer that some band has used our app to make," said Mercer. "I think we're just trying to fill a niche, just another little tool where you can express yourself artistically, efficiently, and share it."

