It's been thirteen years since Garden State propelled The Shins to mainstream success. In that time, the band's lineup has changed entirely, save for James Mercer, its founder and ever-present frontman. Now, Mercer is hoping to use his band's profile to propel another venture into the mainstream. At SXSW 2017, Mercer was in town to promote both his band's new album, Heartworms, and "Pasted," a collage application for iPhone and Android.
At a random house in East Austin, Mercer played a short set of Shins songs new and old, and also gave demos of his new app. In an interview with Engadget, he explained why he believes Pasted is a necessary addition to your phone. He'd been searching for an app that could create collages; something that could recreate the "hand-made" look of the flyers he'd created when The Shins first formed in the '90s. "There are a lot of really amazing AI-based apps," he said. "Prisma is fantastic, but the problem is that, if you're somebody that has an artistic bent, you want to be able to hack it and find your thing."