The Engadget Podcast Ep 32: North and South of the River

Senior editors Devindra Hardawar and Nathan Ingraham were among the Engadget team in Austin for SXSW 2017 this week. They sit down to talk about what they've seen, from movies to VR experiences to former Vice President Joe Biden. They also discuss how covering SXSW differs from the other big events Engadget typically covers and decide whether or not the show is losing its cool. Also, BBQ. Lots and lots of BBQ.
Relevant links:
- What it's like playing 'Rez Infinite' strapped into a synesthesia suit
- Sony's Motion Sonic wristband makes sound with a wave of your arm
- Joe Biden implores SXSW crowd to use its talents to fight cancer
- A closer look at the Meta 2 AR headset
- Frank Oz on Muppets, puppets and CG Yoda
- All of Engadget's SXSW 2017 coverage can be found here
