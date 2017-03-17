The Engadget Podcast Ep 32: North and South of the River

Senior editors Devindra Hardawar and Nathan Ingraham were among the Engadget team in Austin for SXSW 2017 this week. They sit down to talk about what they've seen, from movies to VR experiences to former Vice President Joe Biden. They also discuss how covering SXSW differs from the other big events Engadget typically covers and decide whether or not the show is losing its cool. Also, BBQ. Lots and lots of BBQ.