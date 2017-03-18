UberEats and Volvo think riders might want a backseat dinner

The service launched on March 14th, Autoblog notes, and the dishes come from a range of different cuisines and high-end restaurants around the city. The twist on the usual UberEats order is that they're served to you while you're buckled up in Volvo's top-of-the-line sport utility vehicle and being whisked around the capital of Japan, rather than coming to your door while you're laying around on the couch in your sweatpants and overloading on Netflix. Here's hoping your driver doesn't revolt in the middle of the soup course.