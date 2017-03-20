Mysterious Apple device turns out to be a... badge reader

However, Business Insider has spotted a follow-up FCC filing of the same device, and this one has plenty of pictures. They show it's likely just an NFC-enabled badge reader that attaches to a door entry system (insert tire deflating sound). What's more, this seems destined for Apple's own corporate or retail use and not for consumers.

If you're really looking (hard) for something interesting, the device could be the keyless entry system Apple's using at its new spaceship "Apple Park" campus opening next month (April 2017). Either way, we imagine that Apple is having a good laugh about it, and it's a reminder of why we always tell readers to take such rumors with a grain of salt.