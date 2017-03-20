YouTube responds to allegations it censored LGBTQ+ videos

Outrage spread quickly, with YouTube coming under fire from prominent members of the community, like Tyler Oakley, as well as stars such as Tegan and Sara. The majority of videos in question did seem to be LGBTQ+-themed, but also, unrelated clips were also blocked. As The Guardian notes, music videos from Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and 5 Seconds of Summer were also marked as inappropriate.

A message to our community ... pic.twitter.com/oHNiiI7CVs — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) March 20, 2017

The company tweeted a response, explaining that there was no blanket ban on LGBTQ+ videos, but specific videos that dealt with mature themes may be. Later, a spokesperson told The Guardian that YouTube regretted any confusion that arose out of the issue, and will look into the issue.

The fact that restricted mode uses community flagging, age-restricted content and "other signals," suggests that the filtering is algorithmic, rather than biased. But YouTube's automatically-generated systems have landed the company in hot water recently over its placement of ads next to hate speech clips. Without some reform, it's likely that the controversies may continue to mount for the world's most popular video destination.