London police allegedly used hackers to target activists

There's evidence to support the claim. The tipster provided passwords for 10 email accounts, most of which have been proven authentic by the users themselves.

The investigation is still early, but a police spokesman says that the claims are "deeply troubling" and that the force will provide its "fullest possible support." If the allegations are as serious as they sound, though, they would represent a serious blow to the Met's reputation. They would show that a key law enforcement division was regularly spying on people who weren't even suspected of crimes, and was fully aware that it was doing something wrong.