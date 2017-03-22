Google lets sports teams and artists post on its search pages

Remember how Google let American political candidates post content directly to search results last year? You're about to see a lot more of that. As of now, web searchers in the US and Brazil will see content directly posted by people and organizations when looking for movies, museums, sports teams, sports leagues and (currently only in Brazil) musicians. It may be a while before you see many of these updates given that sign-ups have only just begun, but they're likely to be commonplace before long. Other experiments with this format are underway, too.
The emphasis, as with many of Google's search cards, is on highlighting the info you're likely looking for. Search for a movie and you may see production updates from the studio, while a sports team may drum up hype for its next game. There is a chance that this could clutter sometimes busy search pages, but look at it this way: if you'd rather not hunt down a Facebook or Twitter account just to get timely updates, you might be spared the hassle.