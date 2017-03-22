Google lets sports teams and artists post on its search pages

Remember how Google let American political candidates post content directly to search results last year? You're about to see a lot more of that. As of now, web searchers in the US and Brazil will see content directly posted by people and organizations when looking for movies, museums, sports teams, sports leagues and (currently only in Brazil) musicians. It may be a while before you see many of these updates given that sign-ups have only just begun, but they're likely to be commonplace before long. Other experiments with this format are underway, too.