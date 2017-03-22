'Super Mario Run' lands on Android a day early

We've released #SuperMarioRun on Android a bit early! Download it now on Google Play: https://t.co/u4H9bycTyr pic.twitter.com/4nHnPWD9de — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 22, 2017

The Android version is identical to its iOS predecessor -- namely, the app is free to download but you'll need to fork over $10 to get every level past the first three stages. It's launching at version 2.0, so it should have features like Easy Mode included in the last few iOS updates. And sure, opening the game up to Android is going to please a lot of device owners, but it'll probably also make Nintendo a mint: After just over a month, its iOS version had raked in $53 million worldwide.