Coffee Meets Bagel dating app is trying to end ghosting

"Coffee Meets Bagel," a dating app that promises high-quality matches, has launched a rather pricey premium tier. The company's cofounder told VentureBeat that they had a lofty goal in mind when they decided to offer the option: they want to end ghosting. The habit is one of the most prevalent issues with services like this, and in an effort to combat the problem, dating apps are turning more and more like the older dating sites they replaced. Coffee Meets Bagel is but the latest one to launch a premium option -- its rivals, including Tinder, also offer similar tiers of their own.
If you choose to pay for membership, you'll be able to see your matches' activity report, like in the image below. It shows how likely they are to send the first message, how long it usually takes them to reply and the last time they were active. You'll also see read receipts when the other person has already seen your messages. That way, you won't have to waste time waiting for responses that'll never come. Finally, you'll get 6,000 "Beans" to spend on the service's various features, such as the ability to see you and your matches' mutual friends. All those perks don't come cheap, though. At $35 a month, you likely have to enjoy CMB's offerings the most to choose it over more affordable options.