Coffee Meets Bagel dating app is trying to end ghosting

If you choose to pay for membership, you'll be able to see your matches' activity report, like in the image below. It shows how likely they are to send the first message, how long it usually takes them to reply and the last time they were active. You'll also see read receipts when the other person has already seen your messages. That way, you won't have to waste time waiting for responses that'll never come. Finally, you'll get 6,000 "Beans" to spend on the service's various features, such as the ability to see you and your matches' mutual friends. All those perks don't come cheap, though. At $35 a month, you likely have to enjoy CMB's offerings the most to choose it over more affordable options.