Corsair's first gaming desktop isn't for tinkerers

For that price, you get a seventh-generation 4.2GHz (4.5GHz boost) Intel Core i7-7700K processor, an NVIDIA GTX1070 graphics chip (GTX1080 on the Pro), 16GB of RAM, a 240GB SSD (480GB on the Pro), a 1TB hard drive (2TB on the Pro) and a liquid-cooling system wrapped up in a black-and-blue Tron-esque enclosure. Whew. If you build your own computers, or are really into obscure PC component information, you'll probably appreciate knowing that the One uses a Z270 motherboard and Corsair's SFX 80 Gold small form factor power supply unit.

The 14.9-inch-tall (or 380mm) tower is made of blasted aluminum, and features a triangular ventilation setup that draws air in from the vents on either side and pushes it out through the fan at the top of the chamber. All told, the Corsair One weighs a hefty 7.2kg, or 15.8 pounds.

The device was built with gamers and PC-upgrading enthusiasts in mind, but it's not meant to be taken apart. Although you can remove the tower's top, which is attached to the fan, Corsair says the One wasn't designed to be a "user serviceable system." A company spokesperson tells Engadget that the One's dis-assembly and re-assembly is "a lot more involved than a traditional CORSAIR DIY product -- that's why we sell it as a fully built system, and not a DIY kit." To that end, the company is also offering a two-year warranty, and will provide rapid-warranty replacement for faulty parts, as well as service centers for in-warranty upgrades.

As it stands, the system should provide enough power and functionality to please those who want a VR-ready system. It has, on its front and back, a total of seven USB ports, two HDMI 2.0 sockets, two DisplayPort 1.4 connections as well as Ethernet and audio jacks. The Corsair One will also run what its makers promise is a clean, bloatware-free version of Windows 10 Home.