Wells Fargo activates cardless withdrawals for all its ATMs

Wells Fargo's pilot trial for cardless withdrawals must have gone well, because the bank is rolling out the feature to all of its 13,000 ATMs across the country. The company debuted the feature in select ATMs earlier this year. Starting on March 27th, though, you can withdraw cash from any of the bank's machines using only your smartphone. You'll have to request an eight-digit code from the Wells Fargo app to punch into the machine along with your PIN code every time you want to withdraw money. Take note, however, that the code can only be used once and won't be enough to open some branches' secure doors during non-business hours -- you'll still need your card for that.