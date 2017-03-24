Under Armour's latest $300 3D-printed sneaker arrives March 30th

Last year Under Armour debuted a limited run (96 pairs) of Architech shoes with a 3D-printed midsole, and now it's continuing the line with the Futurist. Once again, that 3D printing is used to create a "dynamic lattice network" for cushioning but this time it's matched to a compression lace system that adds an external sleeve with a zipper and a UA SpeedForm upper for a very secure fit. Its "heel stability solution" is supposed to be steady enough for strength training, but versatile enough for whatever workout you're willing to attempt in this limited edition $300 sneaker.
We're still not sure when 3D printing techniques will make the leap to mass production, but WearTesters reports that printing the tooling for the shoe can take a full day. Adidas talked about designing custom shoes with its FutureCraft system but also has only produced limited numbers, and Reebok showed off "3D drawing," but the tech hasn't quite been figured out yet. Even Nike has only shown off 3D printing in terms of how it can help design new shoes for some of its athletes. For now, anyone who wants these Futurists can try to get a pair March 30th on UA.com or at select Under Armour Brand Houses worldwide.