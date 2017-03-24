Under Armour's latest $300 3D-printed sneaker arrives March 30th

We're still not sure when 3D printing techniques will make the leap to mass production, but WearTesters reports that printing the tooling for the shoe can take a full day. Adidas talked about designing custom shoes with its FutureCraft system but also has only produced limited numbers, and Reebok showed off "3D drawing," but the tech hasn't quite been figured out yet. Even Nike has only shown off 3D printing in terms of how it can help design new shoes for some of its athletes. For now, anyone who wants these Futurists can try to get a pair March 30th on UA.com or at select Under Armour Brand Houses worldwide.