Xbox One launch title 'Ryse' is free to play next month

April is fast approaching, which means another handful of games will be free to play on Xbox One through the Games with Gold program. During the course of next month, four titles -- two for Xbox One and two for Xbox 360 -- will be free to download. The most notable of the group, Ryse: Son of Rome, will be available for players to download during the entire month of April. If you'll recall, Ryse was an Xbox One launch title back in 2013.
If zombies are more your thing, you can download The Walking Dead: Season Two for free between April 16th and May 15th on Xbox One. For Xbox 360 users, Darksiders and Assassin's Creed: Revelations will both be available to grab at no cost. Darksiders will be available April 1-15 while you can get this particular installment of Assassin's Creed from April 16-30. Of course, thanks to backwards compatibility on the Xbox One, those two 360 titles will be available to current-gen console owners as well.