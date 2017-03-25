AMC's streaming service would still need a cable subscription

The tipsters say that it's a way of supporting the traditional TV industry at a time when younger viewers are increasingly going internet-only. Surely millennials (a large part of AMC's audience) will stick around if there's more to watch online, won't they?

The problem, as you might guess, is that AMC wouldn't be launching this service into a vacuum. You can already get AMC through stand-alone streaming offerings like PlayStation Vue... are potential cord-cutters really going to keep a pricey cable package in the off chance they can pay more for some bonus Walking Dead material? And while they're not directly comparable, it's hard to ignore stand-alone services like HBO Now and Starz, both of which arguably offer better value to online viewers. Simply put, AMC's reported plan would be more about placating change-resistant executives than pleasing customers.