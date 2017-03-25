Germany wants to regulate a 24-hour livestream as a broadcaster

And importantly, this isn't a one-off case. Officials see this as setting an example that could apply to other livestreams that fit the terms. While they'd like to see legislation that specifically regulates internet streams, they've decided to apply existing law in the meantime.

The problem, of course, is that this isn't a modest request for most people. On top of the usual paperwork, streamers are looking at a cost of between €1,000 to €10,000 ($1,080 to $10,800). That's relatively trivial for a TV station, but it's a lot more intimidating for someone streaming video from home. And there's also the question of what else falls under this regulation. Would shorter streams and on-demand video also qualify? There's a chance that German internet users will have to think very carefully before they go live.

[Thanks, Kristy]