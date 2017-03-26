You can share the taste of lemonade through the internet

The result clearly isn't the same as cloning the lemonade outright. Testers noted that this digital reproduction wasn't as sour as the real thing. We'd add that lemonade is an ideal subject for a test like this, since it's very simple and relatively easy to imitate.

However, that it's close to the real thing is noteworthy by itself. If nothing else, the technology would give you a hint of what to expect from the real beverage. And the researchers have more ambitious plans. They're developing a "cocktail" that would mimic the smell of a drink, and the ultimate goal is to share any drink. No, your laptop isn't about to pour out a cold one any time soon, but you might soon know what you're missing without having to leave home.